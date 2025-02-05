Sukkur Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day With Rally And Resolutions
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sukkur joined the rest of Pakistan in observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 here on Wednesday with a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. Muhammad Baqir Dharejo.
The rally, which began at the Municipal Stadium Sukkur and ended at the Press Club Sukkur, was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City Subah Falak, Assistant Commissioner Waseem Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Director education Sukkur, and a large number of citizens, students, and representatives from various departments, NGOs, and the media.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. Muhammad Baqir Dharejo addressed the rally, reaffirming Pakistan's support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. He condemned India's atrocities in Kashmir and demanded a resolution to the dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.
The event was part of a nationwide effort to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who have been struggling for their right to self-determination for decades. Similar rallies and events were held in other cities across northern Sindh including Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad and Ghotki districts.
