Sukkur Observes Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal Day
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A large-scale rally was organized in Sukkur to observe Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal Day, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan.
The rally started from Municipal Stadium and culminated at the Sukkur Press Club here on Tuesday.
The rally was attended by Additional DC II, Bushra Mansoor, Assistant Commissioner City, Sobia Falak Rao, Assistant Commissioner New Sukkur, district administration officials, Municipal Corporation representatives, and leaders from various political, social and religious organizations.
A large number of students, civil society members and citizens also participated in the rally.
The participants held Kashmiri flags, banners, placards and chanted slogans in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, including "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and "We stand with Kashmiris.
"
Addressing the rally, DC Nadir Shahzad Khan said that Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal Day reminds us of India's unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, violating UN resolutions and the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.
He emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and will continue to support them until they achieve their right to self-determination. The rally sent a message to the world that the Kashmiri people are not alone, and every Pakistani stands with them.
The rally concluded with a prayer and a resolve to raise the voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at the international level.
