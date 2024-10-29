Open Menu

Sukkur Ombudsman Addresses Over Billing Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Sukkur ombudsman addresses over billing cases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Tuesday intervened to address significant billing problems faced by Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) consumers in Sukkur.

in response to the complaints, the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Sukkur issued notices to SEPCO officials and requested a comprehensive report.

An investigation revealed that incorrect billing practices were indeed in place.

After a thorough inquiry, the regional head of the Ombudsman Office Sukkur ruled in favour of the consumers, ordering SEPCO to ensure that future bills are based on accurate meter readings.

The complainants expressed their gratitude to the Regional head for resolving their longstanding issues.

