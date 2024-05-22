Sukkur Ombudsman directs maximum relief for complainants

The Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Wednesday listened to the several complainants filed against different departments including the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) offices in Sukkur and Larkana, Pakistan Railways, and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and other agencies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Wednesday listened to the several complainants filed against different departments including the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) offices in Sukkur and Larkana, Pakistan Railways, and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and other agencies.

After reviewing all registered complaints, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah delivered decisions on each case and directed the government agencies to address systemic issues, so that maximum relief should be provided to people at their end.

He directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

Syed Mehmood Ali Shah assured the petitioners that their complaints would be processed within 30 days, otherwise, the case of non-processing of complaints would be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and legal action would be taken against the officers violating the order.