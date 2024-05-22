Open Menu

Sukkur Ombudsman Directs Maximum Relief For Complainants

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Sukkur Ombudsman directs maximum relief for complainants

The Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Wednesday listened to the several complainants filed against different departments including the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) offices in Sukkur and Larkana, Pakistan Railways, and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and other agencies

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Wednesday listened to the several complainants filed against different departments including the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) offices in Sukkur and Larkana, Pakistan Railways, and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and other agencies.

After reviewing all registered complaints, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah delivered decisions on each case and directed the government agencies to address systemic issues, so that maximum relief should be provided to people at their end.

He directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

Syed Mehmood Ali Shah assured the petitioners that their complaints would be processed within 30 days, otherwise, the case of non-processing of complaints would be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and legal action would be taken against the officers violating the order.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Sukkur Larkana All Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

4 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

5 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

5 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

6 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

6 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

4 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

4 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

4 minutes ago
 Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj ..

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

4 minutes ago
 UK general election to be held on July 4: media

UK general election to be held on July 4: media

4 minutes ago
 FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan