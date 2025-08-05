Sukkur Police Achieve Major Success In Ongoing Operation In Kacha Area Of Bagirji
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In a significant breakthrough during the ongoing operation in the Kacha area of Bagirji, Sukkur Police on Tuesday have apprehended a highly wanted suspect, Ghulam Ali alias Babar Jatoi, in possession of a weapon. The arrest was made during an encounter between police and dacoits under the supervision of SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan.
The recovered weapon includes a single-barrel shotgun and four cartridges. The suspect was wanted in multiple serious cases, including murder and police encounters, and was a proclaimed offender. According to the police records, Ghulam Ali alias Babar Jatoi was wanted in 10 serious cases.
SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, has congratulated the police team on their successful operation and announced to award them with appreciation certificates for their outstanding performance.
