Sukkur Police Achieves Remarkable Success In 23-day Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Led by SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police have achieved remarkable success in their 23-day crackdown on crime and social evils. The police conducted nine encounters, resulting in the arrest of 14 dacoits and the recovery of stolen goods.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, during the 23-day period, the police arrested 34 proclaimed offenders and 81 absconders, and recovered one stolen car, 29 motorcycles, 11 other vehicles, and over 51 mobile phones. These recovered items were returned to their rightful owners.
In one of their most significant achievements, the Sukkur police recovered a stolen Rolex diamond watch worth Rs.
1.7 crore from the limits of Saleh Pat Police Station. The watch was returned to its rightful owner.
The police also launched a crackdown on illegal arms, recovering 19 pistols and 51 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, they arrested hundreds of narcotics sellers and gamblers, recovering 11.45 kg of charas, 259 bottles of liquor, 81.94 kg of gutka and pan prag, and 42.6 kg of bhang.
The Sukkur police also busted an inter-provincial human trafficking gang, recovering two abducted persons and arresting two suspects.
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan expressed his commitment to improving the police performance and continuing the crackdown on social evils and crime.
Recent Stories
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students of Government College of Technical Sialkot visit SIMAP6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police achieves remarkable success in 23-day crackdown6 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera order foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Open hearing held in Khairpur to address Public Grievances16 minutes ago
-
No threat to USC's regular, contractual employees: Rana Tanveer16 minutes ago
-
Tremors felt in Swat, Buner, and Malakand Division16 minutes ago
-
Age limit for PMS exams raised to 35 years26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Secretary Mengal makes surprise visit to Camp Jail36 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 1936 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui criticize PTI over undermining of national institutions36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 248 kg drugs in five operations56 minutes ago