Sukkur Police Achieves Remarkable Success In 23-day Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Led by SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police have achieved remarkable success in their 23-day crackdown on crime and social evils. The police conducted nine encounters, resulting in the arrest of 14 dacoits and the recovery of stolen goods.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, during the 23-day period, the police arrested 34 proclaimed offenders and 81 absconders, and recovered one stolen car, 29 motorcycles, 11 other vehicles, and over 51 mobile phones. These recovered items were returned to their rightful owners.

In one of their most significant achievements, the Sukkur police recovered a stolen Rolex diamond watch worth Rs.

1.7 crore from the limits of Saleh Pat Police Station. The watch was returned to its rightful owner.

The police also launched a crackdown on illegal arms, recovering 19 pistols and 51 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, they arrested hundreds of narcotics sellers and gamblers, recovering 11.45 kg of charas, 259 bottles of liquor, 81.94 kg of gutka and pan prag, and 42.6 kg of bhang.

The Sukkur police also busted an inter-provincial human trafficking gang, recovering two abducted persons and arresting two suspects.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan expressed his commitment to improving the police performance and continuing the crackdown on social evils and crime.

