Sukkur Police Arrested Most Wanted Criminal

Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:14 PM

The Sukkur Police on Monday arrested a most-wanted criminal Shaho Teghani, confirmed SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Police on Monday arrested a most-wanted criminal Shaho Teghani, confirmed SSP Sukkur.

Talking to APP here, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said Teghani was involved in several cases of heinous nature and carried a head money of Rs 0.

7 million The Sukkur Police, SSP said, after receiving information about the presence of a gang of dacoits in the Baghiriji area, raided the spot and after an encounter with the dacoits managed to arrest Shaho Teghani.

Separately, the Sukkur Police shot dead a criminal, identified as Mashooq Ali Shaikh, who along with his accomplices had looted the people in the limits of Police Station Rustam.

Police recovered a Kalashnikov from Mashooq.

