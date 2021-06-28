UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Police Arrests A Wanted Criminal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sukkur police arrests a wanted criminal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sukkur police on Monday has arrested a criminal in an injured condition after an encounter near the Railway Station Road in Sukkur, when he had been trying to mug the commuters.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, the wanted criminal, Ehsan Mahar had been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, saying the police has also recovered a TT pistol from his possession

