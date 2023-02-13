Sukkur Police carries special checking of vehicles, suspects to control crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sukkur Police on Monday have tightened security measures and are carrying out special checking of vehicles and motorbikes and suspects to prevent crimes and maintain law and order.

On the special directives of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Region, Javed Sonharo Jiskani, the Sukkur police further tightened security at check posts and strict action was being taken against tinted glass suspected vehicles and trillion riding at all exits and entry points to the city.

Indiscriminate crackdown would continue against the violators of the law, said SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, adding that action is being taken against the installation of illegal searchlights and tinted glasses on vehicles.