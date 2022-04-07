UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Chalks Out Patrolling Plan For 21st Ramzan

Published April 07, 2022

Sukkur Police have finalized comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the Martyrs day of Hazarat Ali R.A, 21st Ramadan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Sukkur Police have finalized comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the Martyrs day of Hazarat Ali R.A, 21st Ramadan besides augmenting the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident, said a an official of SSP office Sukkur on Thursday.

