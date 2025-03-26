Sukkur Police Chalks Out Security Plan For Eid-ul-Fitir
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Police on Wednesday chalked out a security plan for the upcoming of Eid-ul-Fitr by increasing the checkposts at the entry and exit points of the district.
In this connection, several decisions were taken in a meeting, presided over by SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal.
In the meeting SDPOs of various circles, station house officers (SHOs) and other officials attended the meeting.
The SSP asked subordinates to deploy both policemen and policewomen in plain clothes at sensitive places such as shopping malls and bazaars and also around mosques and patrolling to be increased.
