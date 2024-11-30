Open Menu

Sukkur Police Conduct Flag March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Sukkur Police conduct flag March

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies on Saturday have conducted a flag march in the city with a purpose to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Sindhi Cultural Day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has taken comprehensive security arrangements on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day and flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective.

The strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

The flag march started from the World Globe and culminated at the SSP office after passing through various areas of the Sukkur city.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh emphasized that the Sukkur Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the city adding that all forces are all time alert to tackle any untoward incident.

He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points and Madadgar 15 squad is patrolling in different areas of the city adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

He said that a crackdown against one-wheelers, tinted glasses, pillion riding, without number plates vehicles and motorcycles is underway. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through Pucar-15 adding that no stone would be unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

World Police Law And Order Vehicles Alert Sukkur March All From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

4 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

16 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

16 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

16 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

16 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

16 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

16 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan