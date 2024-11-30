Sukkur Police conduct flag March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies on Saturday have conducted a flag march in the city with a purpose to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Sindhi Cultural Day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has taken comprehensive security arrangements on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day and flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective.

The strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

The flag march started from the World Globe and culminated at the SSP office after passing through various areas of the Sukkur city.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh emphasized that the Sukkur Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the city adding that all forces are all time alert to tackle any untoward incident.

He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points and Madadgar 15 squad is patrolling in different areas of the city adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

He said that a crackdown against one-wheelers, tinted glasses, pillion riding, without number plates vehicles and motorcycles is underway. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through Pucar-15 adding that no stone would be unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.