Sukkur Police Conduct Flag March To Maintain Peace During Ramzan
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Sukkur Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan Mughal, conducted a flag march on Sunday to ensure peace and tranquility in the city during the holy month of Ramzan.
The march began at the World Globe and concluded at the SSP office, passing through various areas of Sukkur city.
Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place, with enhanced security measures at all entry and exit points. The Madadgar 15 squad is patrolling different areas, while senior police officers have been directed to remain vigilant and monitor duty points from a security perspective.
The key security measures included Crackdown on Traffic Violations.
A crackdown is underway against vehicles with tinted glasses, pillion riding, and those without number plates.
Madadgar-15 squad is patrolling various areas to maintain law and order and the security has been beefed up at all entry and exit points.
SSP Sukkur emphasized that the police are taking all necessary steps to maintain peace and are always alert to tackle any untoward incidents. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police during checks and report any suspicious activities through Madadgar-15.
