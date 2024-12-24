Sukkur Police Continue Crackdown On Anti Social Elements
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the Sukkur police during a crackdown on anti-social elements in the region have achieved significant success in their operations, arresting multiple suspects and recovering illicit goods on Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson of SSP office, in an operation, the SHO of Saleh Putt Police Station, conducted a successful snap checking operation, resulting in the arrest of a suspect, Muhammad Sharif Abupoto, with 500 grams of charas (hashish) in his possession.
A case has been registered against the suspect.
In another operation, the SHO of B Section police station conducted a snap checking operation and arrested two suspects, Hamir Ali Sheikh and Zafar Ali Mirani, with three bottles of liquor in their possession. A case has been registered against the suspects.
SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh has commended the police team for their excellent work, praising their efforts in maintaining law and order in the region.
