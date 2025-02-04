Sukkur Police continues Crack Down on Social Evils, Arrest 8 Suspects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a successful operation, the Sukkur police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Tuesday arrested eight suspects involved in illegal activities, including gambling and betting.

The operation was carried out at an Akra Parchi (gambling den) in the Pano Aqil area, where police seized various gambling games, Akra Parchi boxes, five mobile phones, and Rs. 25,400 in cash.

The arrested suspects include Harish Chand, Rajesh, Kundan Das, Mehdi Hassan Sheikh, Basit Ali, Munthar Kalhoro, Shamsuddin, and Zeeshan Sheikh.

A case had been registered against them under the Gambling Act.

SSP Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent work and directed them to intensify their operations against social evils.

This crackdown is part of the Sukkur police's efforts to maintain law and order in the city and ensure public safety.