Sukkur Police Continues Crack Down On Social Evils, Arrest 12 Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Sunday have launched a crackdown on social evils, resulting in the arrest of 12 suspects. The police conducted successful operations in various areas, seizing large quantities of liquor and illegal items.
In one operation, SHO A-Section police arrested a suspect, Fakir Muhammad Channa, and recovered 24 bottles of liquor and eight packs of illegal Gutka from his car, bearing registration number BDW-977. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 3/4 of the PEHO Act.
In another operation, SHO New Pando police arrested seven suspects, including drug peddlers and gamblers.
During the snap checking, 1200 grams of charas were recovered from the drug peddlers. The suspects, including Safullah Gaddani and Mithan Dero Sochi, were arrested, and a case was registered.
Furthermore, SHO C-Section police conducted a successful operation against gamblers, arresting four suspects and recovering a large number of playing cards, mobile phones, and cash. The suspects, including Bahadur Mirani, Moh Ali Bhutto, Nazir Mirani, and Naeem Bhutto, were arrested, and a case was registered.
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan appreciated the police team for their excellent performance and directed them to continue their efforts to eliminate social evils from the society.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saif seeks cooperation from Kurram communities in ensuring lasting peace6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police continues crack down on social evils, arrest 12 suspects6 minutes ago
-
SALU student week concludes with vibrant ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Action directed against DMS LMWCH, SDO for neglect of duties16 minutes ago
-
PML-N Karachi urges for healthy working conditions in view of scorching heat26 minutes ago
-
Tours, recreational trips banned in KP educational institutions36 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points46 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead46 minutes ago
-
Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM46 minutes ago
-
Health dept reviews progress of vaccination drive46 minutes ago
-
DPO listens to public complaints46 minutes ago