Sukkur Police Continues Crackdown On Social Evils
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 09:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Sunday have launched a crackdown on social evils, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspects.
The police conducted successful operations in various areas, seizing large quantities of gambling equipment and other illegal items.
SHO New Pind police arrested 10 suspects, including Shabir Jagirani, Ghulam Akbar, Ashraf Soochi, Ali Gohar Shaikh, Abid Shah, Rashid Mirani, Dany Bakhsh, Hafizullah, Sadaruddin Oad, and Muhammad Yousuf.
The police recovered various items from the suspects, including gambling games, Akra parchi boxes, calculators, mobile phones, and cash.
Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Gambling Act.
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan appreciated the police team for their excellent performance and directed them to continue their efforts to eliminate social evils from society.
