Sukkur Police Crack Down Continues On Social Evils
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the police on Friday launched a crackdown on individuals involved in social evils.
The latest operation took place near New Goth, where a successful raid was conducted by Station House Officer (SHO) A-Section on a warehouse, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of Gutka, Mawa, and Chhalia, along with materials used to manufacture these substances.
Four suspects, identified as Muhammad Aamir Bandhani, Shahid Bandhani, Farhan Bandhani, and Muhammad Fahim Ansari, were arrested during the raid.
The arrested suspects have been booked under the Gutka Act.
SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh commended the police team for their excellent performance and directed them to intensify their operations.
