Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) In a continued effort to eradicate social evils, the Sukkur police have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in illicit activities.

Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the police have achieved significant success in their operations, arresting multiple suspects and recovering illicit goods here on Tuesday.

During a snap checking operation, Station House Officer (SHO) A-Section Police Station apprehended a suspect, Muhammad Haris Bandhani, in possession of 2000 grams of charas, a banned narcotic substance.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh commended the police team for their successful operation and directed them to intensify their efforts to rid the city of anti-social elements.

The police have vowed to continue their crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for the citizens of Sukkur.

