Sukkur Police Crack Down On Crime And Social Evils
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan, crackdown on crime and social evils in the city are full swing.
Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police on Sunday conducted a successful operation, arresting two wanted criminals, Ahmed Din Mehr and Imam Din Mehr, and recovering a Kalashnikov, TT pistol, and ammunition. The accused were wanted in case 18/2025 under sections 402, 399, 324, and 353.
Besides, SHO A-Section Police conducted successful operations at various locations, arresting six accused and recovering 74 bottles of liquor and six beers.
The accused included Hashim Khurso, Singhara Samijo, Majid Solangi, Rashid Malik, Irfan Malik, and Abdul Malik Chohan.
Another action by Rohri Police Station, SHO Rohri Police conducted a successful operation during a snap checking, arresting two accused, Pappu Kumar and Ayaz Mirani, and recovering 24 bottles of liquor. Cases were registered against the accused under sections 3/4 PEHO Act.
DIG Sukkur and SSP Sukkur commended the police team for their excellent performance.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Key operative of Morocco tragedy gang arrested6 minutes ago
-
Farmers imparted awareness on use of saline groundwater for vegetables6 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crack down on crime and social evils6 minutes ago
-
Five rare birds, bear recovered6 minutes ago
-
Excise dept recovers over Rs118m6 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 5 illegal arms owners nabbed16 minutes ago
-
PTI graph decreased in KP; PM launches histrionic Ramazan package: Engr Amir Muqam16 minutes ago
-
Political leaders, analysts express concern over ongoing wave of violence in KP16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police, all stakeholders on same page over Ramadan security16 minutes ago
-
5 drug peddlers held with over 5.5 kg charas26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to martyred Constable Amjad26 minutes ago