Sukkur Police Crack Down On Crime, Arrest Multiple Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Tuesday have continued their successful operations against crime and social evils. The latest crackdown has resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.
In a significant operation, the A-Section police arrested two suspects, Salman Ansari and Shahzeb alias Tuyyo Makrani, involved in motorcycle theft. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered. Both suspects were wanted by the police for their involvement in various motorcycle theft cases.
In another successful operation, the Kandhra police arrested a suspect, Azizullah Tuniyo, involved in the theft of a buffalo.
The stolen buffalo was recovered within hours and returned to its rightful owner. A case was registered against the suspect.
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent performance and directed them to continue their efforts to eliminate crime and social evils from society.
These successful operations demonstrate the Sukkur police's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.
The police have been conducting regular crackdowns on crime and social evils, resulting in the arrest of numerous suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.
Recent Stories
Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system
Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital
Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women
Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Cabinet hails security forces for Counter-Terrorism efforts6 minutes ago
-
35 profiteers fined6 minutes ago
-
CM directs release of Rs. 5.5bn to meet police requirements6 minutes ago
-
Court seeks Case Challan in case pertaining killing of three Rangers personnel6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches "Aghosh Program" to support mothers, newborns6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crack down on crime, arrest multiple suspects6 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf urges awareness to safeguard, prevent misuse of Prophet’s sanctity law6 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes encroachments, seals Bolton University among 150 properties6 minutes ago
-
New water efficient, high yield crop varieties approved for cultivation6 minutes ago
-
COAS calls for greater harmony, says nothing supreme than national security16 minutes ago
-
BISE Rawalpindi introduces 'live verification system' of students16 minutes ago
-
Two members of notorious dacoit gang busted, valuables & weapons recovered16 minutes ago