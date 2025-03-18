Sukkur Police crack down on crime, arrest multiple suspects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Tuesday have continued their successful operations against crime and social evils. The latest crackdown has resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.

In a significant operation, the A-Section police arrested two suspects, Salman Ansari and Shahzeb alias Tuyyo Makrani, involved in motorcycle theft. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered. Both suspects were wanted by the police for their involvement in various motorcycle theft cases.

In another successful operation, the Kandhra police arrested a suspect, Azizullah Tuniyo, involved in the theft of a buffalo.

The stolen buffalo was recovered within hours and returned to its rightful owner. A case was registered against the suspect.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent performance and directed them to continue their efforts to eliminate crime and social evils from society.

These successful operations demonstrate the Sukkur police's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

The police have been conducting regular crackdowns on crime and social evils, resulting in the arrest of numerous suspects and the recovery of stolen goods.