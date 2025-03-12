Open Menu

Sukkur Police Crack Down On Fake Number Plate Shops

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Sukkur Police Crack Down on Fake Number Plate Shops

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur police on Wednesday have launched a crackdown on shops manufacturing fake number plates, declaring them illegal. Shop owners were informed about the illegality of their operations, and police warned of stern action against those involved.

As a result of the crackdown, all shops involved in producing fake number plates have been shut down. The police emphasized that no violations of the law will be tolerated.

This move is part of a broader effort by the Sindh police to curb the production and use of fake number plates across the province.

