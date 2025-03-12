Sukkur Police Crack Down On Fake Number Plate Shops
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur police on Wednesday have launched a crackdown on shops manufacturing fake number plates, declaring them illegal. Shop owners were informed about the illegality of their operations, and police warned of stern action against those involved.
As a result of the crackdown, all shops involved in producing fake number plates have been shut down. The police emphasized that no violations of the law will be tolerated.
This move is part of a broader effort by the Sindh police to curb the production and use of fake number plates across the province.
Recent Stories
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHA CEO vows to ensure quality health services in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin crackdown on price gouging continues6 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges world community to move ahead to help resolve much-delayed Kashmir conflict6 minutes ago
-
Mian Channu police swiftly solve murder case, arrest accused6 minutes ago
-
Jafar Express: Help desks set up at four stations in Railways Multan division6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Crack Down on Fake Number Plate Shops6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to enforce complete ban on plastic bags in Quetta city6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two men involved in Libya boat tragedy6 minutes ago
-
SHC Bench, District & Sessions Courts boycott Judicial proceedings6 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers booked over profiteering6 minutes ago
-
Govt to elevate quality of medical education: Mustafa Kamal6 minutes ago