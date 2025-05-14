Sukkur Police Crack Down on Narcotics

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:47 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Wednesday have intensified their efforts to curb narcotics.

In a recent operation, A section police arrested a suspect, Abdul Rashid Pathan, during a patrol in Choorki Gali.

A total of 1030 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.

In another incident, police arrested two suspects, Tauqeer Abbasi and Shamshad Khokhar, near Sukha Talab, and seized 48 half-bottles of liquor from them.

Both suspects have been taken into custody, and cases have been registered against them. The Sukkur police continue their efforts to combat narcotics and crime in the area.

