Sukkur Police Crack Down On Social Evils, Arrest 7 Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur Police on Thursday have launched a successful operation against social evils, arresting 7 suspects and seizing large quantities of narcotics, including charas, gutka, and liquor.

Under the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and the leadership of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the police conducted snap checking and raids in various areas, including B-Section, Rohri, C-Section, and Saleh Pat.

The police recovered 9750 grams of charas from a suspect, Anis Bhatti, and registered a case against him under the Narcotics Act.

In another operation, the police arrested three suspects, Imran Ali Soomro, Agha Niaz Pathan, and Mushtaq Ali Mirani, and recovered 300 packets of gutka and four bottles of liquor.

The police also busted a gambling den in C-Section and arrested two suspects, Parvez Sheikh and Muzahir Kandharo, recovering cash and playing cards. Additionally, the police arrested a suspect, Karim Bux Shambani, and recovered 2770 grams of bhang.

DIG Sukkur and SSP Sukkur commended the police team for their excellent performance and operations.

