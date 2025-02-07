Open Menu

Sukkur Police Crackdown On Crimes Continues

Published February 07, 2025

Sukkur Police crackdown on crimes continues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Following the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Friday have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in social evils.

The latest operation, led by SHO A-Section Police Station, resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects involved in gambling.

The police recovered various gambling games, Akra Parchi boxes, calculators, mobile phones, and Rs.

8,000 in cash from the suspects. The arrested individuals include Najaf Laghari, Bilawal, Zamir Sheikh, Shahid Jagirani, Allah Warayo, Shahid Parvez, Tariq Abro, Ali Bux Gadani, Ghulam Mustafa, Asad Jamani, and Shahid Mangthar.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Gambling Act.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their efforts and directed them to intensify their operations against social evils.

More Stories From Pakistan