Sukkur Police crackdown on social evils continues

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Friday had continued their crackdown on individuals involved in social evils.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent performance, praising their efforts in curbing social evils in the city.