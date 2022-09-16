Sukkur Police devises security plan during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sukkur police chalked out an elaborate security plan on Friday for the Chehlum procession of Hazrar Imam Hussain (RA) is being observed on Saturday, the 17h September.

Strict patrolling will be ensured through effective coordination among the personnel of the law enforcement agencies.The procession will start from the Imambargah Ghareeb Abad and will culminate at the same Imambargah after passing through various routes.

According to the security plan, prepared under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Javed Jiskani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs), Sindh Police, special branch and the Rangers, will perform patrolling and security duties on the occasion and the route of the procession will be cordoned off completely.

ASP assisted by DSPs, will be stationed along the procession route to supervise the security officials. Inspectors will also monitor the police pickets in the district.

SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordination among the security personnel. A total of 500 cops will be deployed, while various special Quick Response Force teams, CID and Special Branch police will assist them. The Sukkur Traffic Police has also devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.