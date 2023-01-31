UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Ensure Measures To Smooth Flow Of Traffic: SSP Sukkur

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik on Tuesday said traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city

Talking to a delegation of Sukkur Small Traders (SST), he said the traffic police had launched a crackdown against encroachments and wrong parking stands at various places in the city, adding that they had got registered a number of cases against encroachers to maintain traffic flow.

The SSP said the district Police had evolved a comprehensive traffic plan with the cooperation of other departments to take strict action against violators.

He said they had also launched awareness campaigns, including lectures, seminars and walks to create awareness among the masses about rules and laws.

Traffic police performed their duties with responsibility and they educate people on minor violations besides ticketing on major violations, he added.

