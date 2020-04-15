Sukkur police ensures peaceful distribution of financial assistance

(@FahadShabbir)

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said the police continued to ensure peaceful and disciplined distribution of financial assistance among the deserving citizens under Ehsaas Programme on 5th day of the distribution

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said the police continued to ensure peaceful and disciplined distribution of financial assistance among the deserving citizens under Ehsaas Programme on 5th day of the distribution.

Around 15,00 police officials have been deputed at all the Ehsaas Program Disbursement Centers of the district. Strict security arrangements by the police were witnessed on all the Cash Distribution Centers and the process of financial assistance remained smooth and peaceful throughout the day.

Police officers and officials ensured implementation on Queue Management System and other necessary precautions among the citizens who arrived at Distribution Centers for cash handouts.