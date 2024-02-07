Sukkur Police Evolve Foolproof Security Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The District Police evolved foolproof security arrangements in Sukkur so that over 4500 law enforcers would perform duties at Constituencies.
According to a police spokesman, "the security arrangements have been made in zones, sectors, and sub-sectors.
In each zone, the DSPs have been deputed to monitor the security situation."
"SHOs will inspect security at sector-level, and similarly, other relevant officers, including Assistant Sub Inspectors, will be alert at different sub-sectors."
"For the smooth conduct of polling in the district, a total of 643 polling stations have been established," he added.
The officials informed me that 166 polling stations were highly sensitive.
