Sukkur Police Evolve Security Plan For Eid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Sukkur Police evolve security plan for Eid

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said that Sukkur Police have organized a special security plan for Eidul Azha, with additional barricades on entry points to the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said that Sukkur Police have organized a special security plan for Eidul Azha, with additional barricades on entry points to the district.

He said more than 500 cops would be deployed at mosques, shopping malls and bazaars adding that walk-through gates would also be installed at the entrance to main mosques and Eidgahs.

He said that holidays of cops have been cancelled during Eid days while additional traffic wardens would be deployed. The SSP added that two to three policemen, besides plainclothesmen would perform duty outside the big mosques of the city congregations of Eid prayer. He said the senior police officials would also patrol in their vehicles to review security arrangements in the district.

