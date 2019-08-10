UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sukkur Police Finalizes Security Plan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:12 PM

Sukkur police finalizes security plan

The Sukkur police have finalized security plan in order to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sukkur police have finalized security plan in order to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, the forces would be deployed at different sites particularly Eid gatherings and parks while special measures would be arranged for security of minorities places.

The scheduled security plan would be in effect from August 11 and continue for next three days till the end of the grand religious ceremony.

On the other hand, traffic police have decided to deploy more than 100 traffic constables in order to keep the flow of traffic in running order during Eid holidays.

SSP Sukkur has directed related DSPs and SHOs to monitor sensitive sites, with the warning that any negligence in this regard would be unbearable.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Holidays Traffic Sukkur August From

Recent Stories

Telenor Infinity Smartphones and Yellostone announ ..

7 minutes ago

Rulers, Crown Princes congratulate President, VP, ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

31 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 10 ..

3 minutes ago

Eight vehicles impounded on overcharging in Multan ..

3 minutes ago

Germany May Take Part in Russian Mission to Bring ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.