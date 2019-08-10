Sukkur police finalizes security plan

(@imziishan)

The Sukkur police have finalized security plan in order to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sukkur police have finalized security plan in order to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, the forces would be deployed at different sites particularly Eid gatherings and parks while special measures would be arranged for security of minorities places.

The scheduled security plan would be in effect from August 11 and continue for next three days till the end of the grand religious ceremony.

On the other hand, traffic police have decided to deploy more than 100 traffic constables in order to keep the flow of traffic in running order during Eid holidays.

SSP Sukkur has directed related DSPs and SHOs to monitor sensitive sites, with the warning that any negligence in this regard would be unbearable.