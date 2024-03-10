Sukkur Police Flag March To Maintain Law & Order
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Sukkur police on Sunday held flag march on city’s roads to maintain law and order. The flag march, supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, started from Police headquarters and culminated its starting point after marching on the city’s all roads including Bander Road, Station Road and Minara Road .
Besides well equipped commandos of Police, the flag march was participated by ASP City, Muhammad Usman Khan, Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of Police Line and motorcycle squads.
