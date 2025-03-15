Sukkur Police foil large-scale narcotics smuggling attempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Sukkur police on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics. The operation was carried out under the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan.

As part of the police's crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, the Sukkur police have launched a massive operation against those involved in narcotics smuggling.

This operation is a significant step towards curbing the menace of narcotics in the region.

The successful operation is a testament to the police's efforts to combat narcotics smuggling and ensure public safety. Further details of the operation are awaited.