Sukkur Police Foil Large-scale Narcotics Smuggling Attempt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Sukkur police on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics. The operation was carried out under the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan.
As part of the police's crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, the Sukkur police have launched a massive operation against those involved in narcotics smuggling.
This operation is a significant step towards curbing the menace of narcotics in the region.
The successful operation is a testament to the police's efforts to combat narcotics smuggling and ensure public safety. Further details of the operation are awaited.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Police foil large-scale narcotics smuggling attempt44 seconds ago
-
Special meeting reviews prison reforms, Justice system in Dera Ismail Khan46 seconds ago
-
Two youths killed in Kulachi over personal enmity49 seconds ago
-
Efforts underway to make the city more beautiful; DG PHA11 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Education Authority11 minutes ago
-
Five including sub-registrar arrested for using forged power of attorney11 minutes ago
-
Sports gymnasium upgradation to complete by June 202621 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs. 2.3m for treatment of children of employees21 minutes ago
-
Politics not above the Pakistan: Abdul Aleem Khan21 minutes ago
-
13 gangs smashed in last 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
Food authority recovers substandard food items from Mardan, Peshawar21 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij31 minutes ago