Sukkur Police Foils Major Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, the Sukkur Police on Friday arrested a key suspect involved in inter-provincial narcotics smuggling, confiscating a large quantity of gutka.

The operation was conducted by Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police Station, Ahmed Ali Shar, who acted on a tip-off to intercept the suspect's vehicle near Bagharji Link Road.

The suspect, Muhammad Ismail Brohi, was found to be transporting 25 bags of gutka and chhalia, along with eight fake vehicle number plates, in his Toyota Corolla car.

Initial investigations revealed that the seized narcotics were intended for supply to various districts in Sindh.

The arrested suspect has been booked under the Gutka Act, and further investigations are underway to unravel the nexus of inter-provincial narcotics smuggling.

This operation demonstrates the Sukkur Police's commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and ensuring public safety.

