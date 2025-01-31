Open Menu

Sukkur Police Foils Tractor Snatching Attempt, Recovered Stolen Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sukkur police on Friday has foiled a tractor snatching attempt and recovered the stolen vehicle, thanks to the prompt action of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal.

The incident occurred near Saro Dam Damoon, within the jurisdiction of Baji Sharif police station, where unidentified culprits attempted to snatch a tractor from driver Muhammad Alam Mahar.

Upon receiving the information, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal swiftly responded and mobilized the police force. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pano Akil, along with a heavy police contingent, chased the culprits towards Kachhe, where they managed to recover the stolen tractor. However, the culprits took advantage of the dark and escaped, prompting a search operation in the area to apprehend them.

The recovered tractor was handed over to its rightful owner, who expressed gratitude to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal for the prompt action and recovery of the vehicle. SSP Sukkur visited the scene, inspected the area, and issued necessary instructions to the deployed personnel, emphasizing the importance of remaining alert and ensuring the security of the area.

SSP Sukkur warned that any negligence or laxity on the part of police officials would not be tolerated, and strict departmental action would be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

The protection of life and property of citizens remains a top priority, he added.

