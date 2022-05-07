UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Gunned Down Accused In ASI Killing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Sukkur Police gunned down one of the main accused who martyred an ASI deputed at Launch Morr in Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Sukkur Police gunned down one of the main accused who martyred an ASI deputed at Launch Morr in Sukkur city.

According to a police spokesperson, an encounter took place between a police patrolling team and a gang of dacoits at Jarra Maha within the limits of Rohri police station.

During the exchange of fire the accused, Abdul Sattar Alias Fawad Mangrio, was wounded while his accomplices, Faraz and Ahsan Mahar, managed to escape.

Police officials said, they seized a weapon and a number of bullets from his custody. When police brought the wounded accused to the Civil Hospital of Sukkur, he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

