Sukkur Police hold meeting to discuss pending cases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the pending cases across the district and received briefings from investigative officers. The meeting was attended by DSPs and investigative officers.

The SSP issued directives to investigate all cases on merit, without showing leniency to accused persons or causing hardship to innocent individuals. Officers were instructed to ensure that accused persons are punished through the courts, reducing crime in society.

The SSP also directed officers to ensure 100% detection and tracing of cases, recover stolen property, and return it to affected citizens through legal means.

Investigative officers were instructed to utilize modern techniques, including CCTV, geo-fencing, DNA, and medical evidence, to solve pending cases on a priority basis. SSP Sukkur issued strict directives to all investigative officers and relevant PRMS staff to keep all case papers updated online, including FIRs, challans, charge sheets, case diaries, and current case status.

The SSP also directed all DSPs to supervise cases and monitor investigative officers.