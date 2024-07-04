Open Menu

Sukkur Police Issues Traffic Plan For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 07:23 PM

In order to ensure security of the mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Harram, the Sukkur Police on Thursday issued a comprehensive traffic plan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) In order to ensure security of the mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Harram, the Sukkur Police on Thursday issued a comprehensive traffic plan.

According to the plan, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession. DSPs and inspectors would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

While talking to APP, PRO of the SSP office Sukkur, Shahjahan Soomro said that traffic Police had also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without, improper and fake number plates.

Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions.

The SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh asked the traffic Police to remove all kind of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he said. He said that the Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, the SSP directed.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

