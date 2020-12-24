UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Police Killed A Criminal Near Saleh Putt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Sukkur Police killed a criminal near Saleh Putt

The Sukkur police on Thursday killed an alleged criminal booked in a case of stealing a goat, in an encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sukkur police on Thursday killed an alleged criminal booked in a case of stealing a goat, in an encounter.

According to SSP Sukkur, the police near Kandhra area of Sukkur had chased criminals, who had allegedly been robbing the people at a link road.

Upon the arrival of the police, the criminals allegedly opened fire at the police party and in the exchange of fire, an alleged criminal Imdad Ali Tunio killed while others managed to escape. He also claimed to have recovered weapons from the dead's possession.

