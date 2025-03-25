Open Menu

Sukkur Police Launch Crackdown Against Absconders, Active Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In a bid to apprehend absconders and active criminals, Sukkur Police on Tuesday launched successful operations under the directives of SSP Azhar Khan.

In a recent operation, Police arrested Ejaz Ali Lakho and recovered an unlicensed TT pistol and bullets.

The accused was wanted in multiple cases under sections 324, 353, 399, 402, 427, 148, and 149. A case has been registered against the accused under the Sindh Arms Act.

Tamachani Police arrested two absconders, Gul Hasan Mahar and Ali Hasan Mahar, who were wanted in multiple cases.

SSP Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent work and appreciated their efforts.

