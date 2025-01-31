Open Menu

Sukkur Police Launch Massive Crackdown On Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 10:05 PM

On the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, a comprehensive general hold-up and snap checking operation is underway across the district to maintain law and order here on Friday

The operation, led by relevant SDPOs, SHOs, and unit in-charges, involves thorough checking of small and large vehicles, as well as motorcycles, at all entry and exit points of the district.

During the operation, hundreds of individuals and vehicles are being verified on the spot using the CRI system and the "Talaash" app.

The app's advanced features enable police to instantly check the criminal records and identities of suspicious individuals.

Individuals found without identification documents or with questionable credentials are being transferred to various police stations for further verification.

Sukkur police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, while also taking a tough stance against criminals, social evils, and anti-social elements.

