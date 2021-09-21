UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Plans Elaborate Security On Chehlum Of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 07:14 PM

Sukkur Police plans elaborate security on chehlum of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Sukkur police Tuesday chalked out an elaborate security plan for Chehlum procession of Hazrar Imam Hussain (RA), strict patrolling will be ensured through effective coordination among the personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

The procession will start from the Imambargah Ghareeb Abad and will culminate at the same Imambargah after passing through various routes.

According to the security plan, prepared under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone Fida Hussain Mastoi and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo, the district police and the Rangers, will perform patrolling and security duties on the occasion while the route of the procession will be cordoned off completely.

ASP assisted by DSPs, will be stationed along the procession route to supervise the security officials. Inspectors will also monitor the police pickets in the district.

SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordination among the security personnel. Over 500 cops will be deployed, while 15 Madadgar, CIA and Special Branch police will assist them. The Sukkur Traffic Police has also devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

