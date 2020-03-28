UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Police Presents Guard Of Honor To Doctors & Paramedical Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Sukkur Police give honor to doctors & paramedical staff Sukkur Police gave guard of honor to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in quarantine centrer and isolation wards for coronavirus in the district on Saturday to appreciate their efforts and motivate them to continue playing their part in the prevention of the deadly disease novel coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Sukkur Police give honor to doctors & paramedical staff Sukkur Police gave guard of honor to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in quarantine centrer and isolation wards for coronavirus in the district on Saturday to appreciate their efforts and motivate them to continue playing their part in the prevention of the deadly disease novel coronavirus.

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo said doctors and paramedics have proved themselves as the benefactors of the nation by serving the sick day and night and their valuable role will be written in golden words in the annals of history. The services of doctors and paramedics who are working on the frontline will always be remembered, SSP added.

