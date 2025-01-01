Open Menu

Sukkur Police Range Claims Remarkable Success In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Sukkur Police range claims remarkable success in 2024

SUKKUR Jan 01 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Jan, 2025) The Sukkur Police Range, led by DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, on Wednesday released its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting several key achievements.

The range successfully eliminated over 300 dangerous gangs, destroying their hideouts and ensuring a safer environment for citizens. In addition, 64 anti-dacoit cases were solved, resulting in the apprehension or neutralization of notorious dacoits.

The police engaged in 592 encounters, resulting in the deaths of 231 dacoits and the arrest of 989 criminals. This demonstrates the police's commitment to combating crime and maintaining law and order.

Furthermore, the police recovered significant quantities of arms and ammunition, reducing the risk of violent crimes.

Counter-narcotics efforts also yielded notable results, with 1,349 cases registered and 1,523 suspects arrested.

The police also achieved success in anti-kidnapping efforts, recovering 81 kidnapped individuals and reuniting them with their families.

In addition to its law enforcement efforts, the Sukkur Police Range demonstrated its commitment to police welfare, spending over Rs. 24.5 million on funeral assistance, retirement grants, and other welfare initiatives.

The range also paid tribute to its martyrs, establishing a Women's Welfare Desk to provide support to the families of fallen officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Sukkur Criminals Women Million

Recent Stories

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

12 minutes ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

19 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

40 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

56 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

57 minutes ago
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan