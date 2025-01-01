Sukkur Police Range Claims Remarkable Success In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR Jan 01 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Jan, 2025) The Sukkur Police Range, led by DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, on Wednesday released its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting several key achievements.
The range successfully eliminated over 300 dangerous gangs, destroying their hideouts and ensuring a safer environment for citizens. In addition, 64 anti-dacoit cases were solved, resulting in the apprehension or neutralization of notorious dacoits.
The police engaged in 592 encounters, resulting in the deaths of 231 dacoits and the arrest of 989 criminals. This demonstrates the police's commitment to combating crime and maintaining law and order.
Furthermore, the police recovered significant quantities of arms and ammunition, reducing the risk of violent crimes.
Counter-narcotics efforts also yielded notable results, with 1,349 cases registered and 1,523 suspects arrested.
The police also achieved success in anti-kidnapping efforts, recovering 81 kidnapped individuals and reuniting them with their families.
In addition to its law enforcement efforts, the Sukkur Police Range demonstrated its commitment to police welfare, spending over Rs. 24.5 million on funeral assistance, retirement grants, and other welfare initiatives.
The range also paid tribute to its martyrs, establishing a Women's Welfare Desk to provide support to the families of fallen officers.
