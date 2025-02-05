Open Menu

Sukkur Police Recover 50 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Millions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a successful operation, the Sukkur police on Wednesday have recovered 50 stolen and lost mobile phones worth millions of rupees. The phones were traced and recovered by the Digital Investigation Cell Sukkur and various police stations under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan.

The recovered phones were handed over to their rightful owners by SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, who appreciated the efforts of the Digital Investigation Cell team and directed that they be awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan further instructed the team to continue tracing stolen and lost mobile phones on a daily basis and to make every effort to recover as many phones as possible and return them to their rightful owners.

The owners of the recovered phones expressed their heartfelt gratitude to SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan and his team for their efforts in recovering their valuable mobile phones.

