UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Police Recovered 200 Buffaloes Worth Rs.66 Million

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Sukkur police recovered 200 buffaloes worth Rs.66 million

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sukkur police recovered 200 buffaloes worth of Rs.66 million from Bagarji riverine area of Sukkur.

DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani and SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday said that Sukkur Police had launched an operation in the Bagarji riverine area and recovered the 200 buffaloes worth of Rs.66 million, which were snatched by the bandits three months ago from Katchi Jhalwai Kalwari of Bagariji of district Sukkur.

They snatched buffaloes from Abdul Majid Kalwar and Mazhar Ali Kalwar, nephews of Mazhar Ali Kalwar.

They said that during the operation, police arrested Hemon Jatoi, ringleader involved in the robbery, who nominated Rs.

1.5 million as head money and was wanted in multiple cases of road robberies, murders and other cases.

They said that Sukkur police also in an encounter near the railway headquarters of police station E-Section and arrested one injured bandit with a car and weapons. Four more stolen cars were also recovered.

DIG Sukkur said that more than 30 robbers were arrested during the ongoing operation. He said that the robber who wants to surrender will be given legal help. He advised them to surrender to the Police.

Meanwhile, the targeted operation is underway in the riverine areas of Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Car Robbery Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Jatoi Money From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

7 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

7 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

7 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.