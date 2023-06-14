Sukkur police recovered 200 buffaloes worth Rs.66 million

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sukkur police recovered 200 buffaloes worth of Rs.66 million from Bagarji riverine area of Sukkur.

DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani and SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday said that Sukkur Police had launched an operation in the Bagarji riverine area and recovered the 200 buffaloes worth of Rs.66 million, which were snatched by the bandits three months ago from Katchi Jhalwai Kalwari of Bagariji of district Sukkur.

They snatched buffaloes from Abdul Majid Kalwar and Mazhar Ali Kalwar, nephews of Mazhar Ali Kalwar.

They said that during the operation, police arrested Hemon Jatoi, ringleader involved in the robbery, who nominated Rs.

1.5 million as head money and was wanted in multiple cases of road robberies, murders and other cases.

They said that Sukkur police also in an encounter near the railway headquarters of police station E-Section and arrested one injured bandit with a car and weapons. Four more stolen cars were also recovered.

DIG Sukkur said that more than 30 robbers were arrested during the ongoing operation. He said that the robber who wants to surrender will be given legal help. He advised them to surrender to the Police.

Meanwhile, the targeted operation is underway in the riverine areas of Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts.