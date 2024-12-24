Sukkur Police Recovered Abducted Teenager
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:41 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, the Sukkur police on Tuesday have successfully recovered 16-year-old Faiz Ali Malik, a resident of Thana Abad, who was abducted on August 31, 2024, after being lured through a phone call from an unknown number.
The police launched an intelligence-based operation in the katcha area of Gudpur, where they received information about the movement of dacoits.
As the police approached, an exchange of fire occurred between the police and the suspects, resulting in the dacoits abandoning the abducted teenager and fleeing the scene.
A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the suspects. Once the legal proceedings are completed, the recovered teenager will be handed over to his heirs.
This successful operation demonstrates the Sukkur police's commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety in the region.
