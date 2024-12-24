Open Menu

Sukkur Police Recovered Abducted Teenager

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

In a significant breakthrough, the Sukkur police on Tuesday have successfully recovered 16-year-old Faiz Ali Malik, a resident of Thana Abad, who was abducted on August 31, 2024, after being lured through a phone call from an unknown number

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, the Sukkur police on Tuesday have successfully recovered 16-year-old Faiz Ali Malik, a resident of Thana Abad, who was abducted on August 31, 2024, after being lured through a phone call from an unknown number.

The police launched an intelligence-based operation in the katcha area of Gudpur, where they received information about the movement of dacoits.

As the police approached, an exchange of fire occurred between the police and the suspects, resulting in the dacoits abandoning the abducted teenager and fleeing the scene.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the suspects. Once the legal proceedings are completed, the recovered teenager will be handed over to his heirs.

This successful operation demonstrates the Sukkur police's commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety in the region.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Sukkur August From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

27 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

1 minute ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day

1 minute ago
 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon ..

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

1 minute ago
 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Qu ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision

1 minute ago
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values ..

PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood

10 minutes ago
 Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Ben ..

Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed

10 minutes ago
 Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, secu ..

Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security

10 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punja ..

Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Ministe ..

10 minutes ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in C ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan