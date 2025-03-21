Open Menu

Sukkur Police Rescue Abducted Minor Boy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A joint operation by Sukkur police and sensitive agencies led to the successful recovery of abducted minor boy, Syed Abid Shah, from Katcha area here on Friday.

DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan supervised the operation. The boy's family and civil society praised the police efforts. The operation to apprehend the kidnappers is ongoing.

