Open Menu

Sukkur Police Rescues Three Kidnapped Persons

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Sukkur Police rescues three kidnapped persons

Sukkur police successfully rescued three kidnapped victims in Shikarpur,on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sukkur police successfully rescued three kidnapped victims in Shikarpur,on Friday.

The victims, identified as Munir Ahmed Mirani, Ali Bakhsh Brohi, and Imran Mirani, are all residents of Sukkur.

According to police Spokesman, the victims were lured to Shikarpur 14 days ago with promises of employment, only to be kidnapped by armed men. The kidnappers then demanded ransom from the victims' families in exchange for their safe release.

The victims were kidnapped by the notorious Musrani gang, who used the pretext of offering employment to deceive them.

However, the Sukkur police, acting on intelligence, launched a successful operation in the Kaccha area of Shikarpur, rescuing all three victims.

The police are currently conducting a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits. SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh commended the police team for their outstanding performance, praising their bravery and professionalism.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Sukkur Shikarpur All From Employment

Recent Stories

At least 45 per cent increased observed in salarie ..

At least 45 per cent increased observed in salaries of private job holders in Sa ..

29 minutes ago
 Biden blocks US-Japan steel deal

Biden blocks US-Japan steel deal

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police rescues three kidnapped persons

Sukkur Police rescues three kidnapped persons

2 minutes ago
 Kohat administration cracks down on encroachment

Kohat administration cracks down on encroachment

3 minutes ago
 Tennis tournament heats up: National Championship ..

Tennis tournament heats up: National Championship enter semifinal

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in re ..

Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in recent week

39 minutes ago
ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction c ..

ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case

30 minutes ago
 Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by IT ..

Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December

31 minutes ago
 Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthen ..

Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy

31 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayye ..

Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife

31 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day

Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day

41 minutes ago
 Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12 ..

Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan