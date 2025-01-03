Sukkur Police Rescues Three Kidnapped Persons
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sukkur police successfully rescued three kidnapped victims in Shikarpur,on Friday.
The victims, identified as Munir Ahmed Mirani, Ali Bakhsh Brohi, and Imran Mirani, are all residents of Sukkur.
According to police Spokesman, the victims were lured to Shikarpur 14 days ago with promises of employment, only to be kidnapped by armed men. The kidnappers then demanded ransom from the victims' families in exchange for their safe release.
The victims were kidnapped by the notorious Musrani gang, who used the pretext of offering employment to deceive them.
However, the Sukkur police, acting on intelligence, launched a successful operation in the Kaccha area of Shikarpur, rescuing all three victims.
The police are currently conducting a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits. SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh commended the police team for their outstanding performance, praising their bravery and professionalism.
